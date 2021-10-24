UrduPoint.com

Proclaimed Offender Held For Torturing A Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

Proclaimed offender held for torturing a woman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in a case of torturing a woman in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station here Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Sadiqabad police raided and arrested Gul Farid, who was wanted by police from 2021 in a case of torturing a woman by violating the sanctity of Chadar and Chardiwari.

SP Rawal Division said that action against the notorious criminals would be continued adding that torture against children and women would not be tolerated.

