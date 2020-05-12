Proclaimed offender held from GPO

The Kohat police during an intelligence based operation on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) from General Post Office here involved in murder of four people

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Kohat police during an intelligence based operation on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) from General Post Office here involved in murder of four people.

Spokesman for Kohat police said the proclaimed offender Siddiq Khan resident of Jawaki tribal area was wanted in murder case of four people.

Police received information about his presence in General Post Office of Kohat for receiving monthly pension and arrested him in a raid there. He was handed over to Gumbat Police station team for further investigation.