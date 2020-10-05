Proclaimed offender held in Jhal Magsi

Levis Forces on Monday apprehended a proclaimed offender from city area of the Jhal Magsi district, official sources confirmed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Levis Forces on Monday apprehended a proclaimed offender from city area of the Jhal Magsi district, official sources confirmed.

According to details, Levis team conducted a raid and arrested proclaimed offender namely Mohammad Alam.

One Kalashnikov and bullet rounds were also seized during the raid.

Various cases against the accused are registered in Jhal Magsi and Jaffarabd districts.