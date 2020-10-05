UrduPoint.com
Proclaimed Offender Held In Jhal Magsi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:14 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Levis Forces on Monday apprehended a proclaimed offender from city area of the Jhal Magsi district, official sources confirmed.

According to details, Levis team conducted a raid and arrested proclaimed offender namely Mohammad Alam.

One Kalashnikov and bullet rounds were also seized during the raid.

Various cases against the accused are registered in Jhal Magsi and Jaffarabd districts.

