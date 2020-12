Proclaimed offender held in Khuzdar

Levies Force arrested a proclaimed offender involved in crime cases at Karakh area of Khuzdar district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Levies Force arrested a proclaimed offender involved in crime cases at Karakh area of Khuzdar district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, on special directives of Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Wali Muhammad Bareach, Levies Force team conducted raid at a place and apprehended proclaimed offender namely Amanullah.

The Levies sources said he was involved in crime cases in the area.

Further investigation was underway.