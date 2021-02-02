Proclaimed offender held in Khuzdar

The police arrested a proclaimed offender involved in cases of crime in Khuzdar town on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The police arrested a proclaimed offender involved in cases of crime in Khuzdar town on Tuesday.

According to police source, on a tip off, the police team conducted a successful raid and apprehended a proclaimed offender namely Ali Hassan.

The police source said that he was involved in crime cases in the area.

Further investigation was underway.