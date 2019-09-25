Proclaimed Offender Held In Kohat
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) The Doaba Hangu police Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender during a raid here in Garhi Banuryan area.
Police press release stated that SHO Fayaz Khan and his team acting on a tip-off raided a house situated in Garhi Banuryan area and arrested proclaimed offender Shoaib Muhammad.
The proclaimed offender Shoaib Muhammad was wanted by Doaba Hangu police in murder case.
Meanwhile a notification issued here said that SP Abdul Haian has been posted here as SP investigation.