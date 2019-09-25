UrduPoint.com
Proclaimed Offender Held In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:28 PM

The Doaba Hangu police Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender during a raid here in Garhi Banuryan area

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) The Doaba Hangu police Wednesday arrested a proclaimed offender during a raid here in Garhi Banuryan area.

Police press release stated that SHO Fayaz Khan and his team acting on a tip-off raided a house situated in Garhi Banuryan area and arrested proclaimed offender Shoaib Muhammad.

The proclaimed offender Shoaib Muhammad was wanted by Doaba Hangu police in murder case.

Meanwhile a notification issued here said that SP Abdul Haian has been posted here as SP investigation.

