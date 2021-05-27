Proclaimed offender held in Rawalpindi

Police have claimed to arrest a proclaimed offender (PO) in the jurisdiction of Rata Amral Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Police have claimed to arrest a proclaimed offender (PO) in the jurisdiction of Rata Amral Police Station.

The arrested PO was identified as Shoaib Khan who was wanted by police since 2020 in a drug pushing case.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

SP Rawal Division commended police team for arresting PO and said that strict action would be taken against anti social elements.