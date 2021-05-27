Proclaimed Offender Held In Rawalpindi
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:47 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Police have claimed to arrest a proclaimed offender (PO) in the jurisdiction of Rata Amral Police Station.
The arrested PO was identified as Shoaib Khan who was wanted by police since 2020 in a drug pushing case.
Police have registered a case and started investigation.
SP Rawal Division commended police team for arresting PO and said that strict action would be taken against anti social elements.