Proclaimed offender held in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted in murder case in the jurisdiction of Kahuta Police station,police spokesman said.

Police on the complaint of victim's brother, conducted raid and arrested Muhammad Shehzad, a notorious criminal wanted police in murder case from 2008.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated police team adding that strict action must be taken against such hardcore criminals.