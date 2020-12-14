Proclaimed Offender Held In Sargodha
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 04:42 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in robbery and theft cases.
On the direction of Regional Police Officer Afzaal Kausar, Piplan police conducted a raid at a house in a locality of its jurisdiction and arrested a proclaimed offender identified as Imran.
The Punjab government had announced Rs 200,000 head money for his arrest.
Further investigation was underway.