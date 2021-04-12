Proclaimed offender held in Sialkot

Police have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a blind murder case

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Police have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in a blind murder case.

SHO Cantt police station Sub-Inspector Shahid Mehmood along with police team used some scientific methods of investigation and traced out the accused Nadir Ali alias Chand from Jhai, Chaprar Road.

Further investigation was underway.