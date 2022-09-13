Proclaimed offender held through Safe City cameras

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Safe City Project has started producing desired results after a proclaimed offender was arrested in the jurisdiction of Ramna police station through close circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

The surveillance cameras installed at Jafar Chowk G-11 generated an automatic alert after facial recognition of a suspect.

The centralized system of Safe City transferred the message to nearby Eagle Squad, which immediately responded and arrested the accused, said a news release on Tuesday.

The project launched in 2014 to counter terrorism and criminal activities by monitoring the movement of people through the security cameras could not achieve objectives due to technical problems.

However, due to the special interest of Inspector General Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and Director General Safe City Rommel Akram the project has started functioning in 90 per cent capacity.