Proclaimed offender killed in crossfire

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A proclaimed offender wanted in multiple heinous crime cases was shot dead during a crossfire in the Paka Bara area near Bajwa Chowk.

According to officials from Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122, local police alerted their helpline reporting that a suspect had been injured in a crossfire.

Rescuers and an ambulance team promptly arrived at the scene and found the suspect had already died.

Police sources revealed that the suspect, who was in custody, attempted to escape but was caught in crossfire opened by his own accomplices. The body was shifted to the hospital morgue for legal formalities.

The deceased, identified as Shan, was a notorious bandit involved in several serious crimes. The crossfire occurred between police personnel and Shan’s accomplices during an attempted rescue.