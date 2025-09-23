Proclaimed Offender Killed In Crossfire
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A proclaimed offender wanted in multiple heinous crime cases was shot dead during a crossfire in the Paka Bara area near Bajwa Chowk.
According to officials from Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122, local police alerted their helpline reporting that a suspect had been injured in a crossfire.
Rescuers and an ambulance team promptly arrived at the scene and found the suspect had already died.
Police sources revealed that the suspect, who was in custody, attempted to escape but was caught in crossfire opened by his own accomplices. The body was shifted to the hospital morgue for legal formalities.
The deceased, identified as Shan, was a notorious bandit involved in several serious crimes. The crossfire occurred between police personnel and Shan’s accomplices during an attempted rescue.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow
UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO visits Safe City project, police school3 minutes ago
-
Hazara University’s mega development project gets provisional approval3 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender killed in crossfire3 minutes ago
-
2844 banners removed, 668 encroachments cleared3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to assess flood damage in Kot Momin3 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt decides to give 'Pink Scooters' to women this week3 minutes ago
-
Monitoring Control Room established for LG by elections in Sindh3 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates Saudi leadership, people on National Day12 minutes ago
-
Pak-China ties are ‘relationship of hearts’: Arora13 minutes ago
-
UoS holds breast self-examination training13 minutes ago
-
Chairman DDAC orders plan for water supply scheme from Kumangar Tuyaki springs13 minutes ago
-
Man held over prank call13 minutes ago