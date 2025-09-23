Open Menu

Proclaimed Offender Killed In Crossfire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Proclaimed offender killed in crossfire

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A proclaimed offender wanted in multiple heinous crime cases was shot dead during a crossfire in the Paka Bara area near Bajwa Chowk.

According to officials from Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122, local police alerted their helpline reporting that a suspect had been injured in a crossfire.

Rescuers and an ambulance team promptly arrived at the scene and found the suspect had already died.

Police sources revealed that the suspect, who was in custody, attempted to escape but was caught in crossfire opened by his own accomplices. The body was shifted to the hospital morgue for legal formalities.

The deceased, identified as Shan, was a notorious bandit involved in several serious crimes. The crossfire occurred between police personnel and Shan’s accomplices during an attempted rescue.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricul ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..

33 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

1 hour ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

2 hours ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

2 hours ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

2 hours ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

2 hours ago
Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to wo ..

Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agre ..

TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan