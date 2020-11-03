UrduPoint.com
Proclaimed Offender Killed In Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:09 PM

Proclaimed offender killed in encounter

A proclaimed offender (PO) was killed in a police encounter in the area of Thikriwala police station on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A proclaimed offender (PO) was killed in a police encounter in the area of Thikriwala police station on Tuesday.

Police spokesman said that on a tip-off, SHO Thikriwala police station along with his team conducted raid to arrest accused but they opened indiscriminate firing on police team.

The police also returned fire and during this encounter, one of the outlaws received serious bullet injuries and fell down on the ground while his accomplices managed to escape. The police was shifting the injured to hospital but he expired on the way.

The dead was identified as Shaban alias Shani who was wanted to police in a number of cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion of money and dacoity etc.

Special police team has also been constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees and arrest them at the earliest, spokesman added.

