Proclaimed offender killed in encounter

MANDI BAHAUDDIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :A proclaimed offender (PO) was killed in a police encounter in the surrounding area of village Kot Nabi Shah, Phalia tehsil, on late Thursday night.

Police, on a tip-off, reached on Phalia-Raika Road where robbers were looting people.

Seeing police the robbers opened firing at police team which led to cross firing. As a result, a proclaimed offender, who was later identified as Tahir Mansha resident of Sargodha, was killed while his two accomplices managed to escape.

The killed dacoit was wanted to Sargodha and Mandi Bahauddin police in 11 robberies and murder cases.

Police also took a motorcycle into custody left by the robbers.