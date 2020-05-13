UrduPoint.com
Proclaimed Offender Killed In Encounter

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :A proclaimed offender was killed allegedly by the firing of his own accomplices during a cross firing with police, near Saahowala-Uggoki on Wednesday early in the morning.

Police said that an exchange of fire was continued between outlaws and police when proclaimed offender Naqash alias Naqasha who was wanted by police in various heinous crimes received bullet injuries by the firing of his own accomplices and died on the spot.

A case has been registered against the outlaws.

