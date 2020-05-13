Proclaimed offender killed in encounter

A proclaimed offender was killed allegedly by the firing of his own accomplices during a cross firing with police, near Saahowala-Uggoki on Wednesday early in the morning

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :A proclaimed offender was killed allegedly by the firing of his own accomplices during a cross firing with police, near Saahowala-Uggoki on Wednesday early in the morning.

Police said that an exchange of fire was continued between outlaws and police when proclaimed offender Naqash alias Naqasha who was wanted by police in various heinous crimes received bullet injuries by the firing of his own accomplices and died on the spot.

A case has been registered against the outlaws.