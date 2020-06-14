Proclaimed Offender killed in encounter

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) ::A Proclaimed Offender (PO) has been killed while another arrested in an encounter with police in Gul Imam area said spokesperson of police on Sunday.

The police started search operation, on a tip off, that some criminals Iftikhar, Abdur Rehman, Zamir, Juned and Islamuddin were present in Daraki area.

Police team led by DPO Muhammad Arif Khan, DSP Iqbal Baloch, SHO Gul Imam Noor Aslam Baloch along with other police jawans started operation and killed Iftikhar during encounter and arrested Zamir after getting injuries during exchange of fire.

The other criminals managed to escape. The injured criminal Zamir was rushed to nearby hospital.

The police registered a case and further investigation was underway.