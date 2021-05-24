Proclaimed offender killed in encounter with police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :A proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in murder, robbery and attempted murder cases was killed in an encounter with police, in Naway Kalay locality of Kohat.

Police said proclaimed offender Bahadur Zaman was killed during an exchange of fire with Kohat police. Cases against him were registered in different police stations of Kohat.

The police later shifted his body to hospital for postmortem.