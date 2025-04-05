Proclaimed Offender Killed In Firing
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A proclaimed offender (PO) was killed in firing, allegedly opened by his own accomplices, in an area situated in Musafir Khana police station.
Police sources said that the suspect, identified as Abdul Rasheed, was wanted by Bahawalpur police and Lodhran police in murder and robbery cases.
“Around 37 FIRs of heinous crimes including murder and robbery were registered at different police stations against the accused in Bahawalpur and Lodhran districts,” they said.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of Bahawalpur police had arrested the suspect. He was taken to Musafir Khana area for recovery of snatched and stolen items where he was killed in firing opened by his own accomplices, the police said. The body was shifted to hospital morgue.
