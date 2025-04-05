Open Menu

Proclaimed Offender Killed In Firing

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Proclaimed offender killed in firing

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A proclaimed offender (PO) was killed in firing, allegedly opened by his own accomplices, in an area situated in Musafir Khana police station.

Police sources said that the suspect, identified as Abdul Rasheed, was wanted by Bahawalpur police and Lodhran police in murder and robbery cases.

“Around 37 FIRs of heinous crimes including murder and robbery were registered at different police stations against the accused in Bahawalpur and Lodhran districts,” they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Bahawalpur police had arrested the suspect. He was taken to Musafir Khana area for recovery of snatched and stolen items where he was killed in firing opened by his own accomplices, the police said. The body was shifted to hospital morgue.

Recent Stories

UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in Fe ..

UAE supplies Japan with 38.4% of oil imports in February 2025

6 minutes ago
 First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla ..

First Classs wins Dubai World Cup's Dubai Kahayla Classic

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details a ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announced further details about the inaugural edition of ..

51 minutes ago
 FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Jap ..

FNC discusses joint cooperation with Armenian, Japanese parliaments

1 hour ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's F ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in IPU's Forum of Women Parliamentarians

1 hour ago
 Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartph ..

Anticipation Builds for vivo V50 Lite: The Smartphone That Has It All

1 hour ago
TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photo ..

TECNO CAMON 40 Series – Redefining Dynamic Photography for the Next Era

2 hours ago
 General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Ad ..

General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Religious Administration of Muslims of Rus ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of Cabinet Decision on Qualifying Investm ..

2 hours ago
 Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hou ..

Israeli attacks on Gaza killed 60 people in 24 hours

3 hours ago
 UAE maintained its rising performance in global co ..

UAE maintained its rising performance in global competitiveness race in Q1 2025

3 hours ago
 European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan nex ..

European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan