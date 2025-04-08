Proclaimed offender killed in police encounter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A proclaimed offender was killed while his two accomplices managed to escape after a police encounter in Roshanwala police limits.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that SHO Roshanwala Umar Sarfraz on a tip-off conducted a raid in Chuta Balochwala to arrest a proclaimed offenders but the police party faced severe resistance as three outlaws opened indiscriminate firing on them.

The police also returned fire in self-defence near Saim Nehar (sewerage drain) as the accused had taken shelter in the bushes. During this encounter, one of the criminals received serious injuries due to the bullets fired by his own accomplices and fell down on the ground whereas his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene on a motorcycle when their colleague received severe bullet injuries.

The police tried to shift the injured outlaw to hospital but in vain as he breathed his last on the spot.

The killed criminal was identified as Elyas who was a proclaimed offender and wanted to the police in a number of cases. He was also involved in the killing a police ASI Ubaid Ullah some time ago.

The body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem while a special team was constituted to trace the escapees, the spokesman added.