Proclaimed Offender Killed In Police Encounter
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A proclaimed offender was killed while his two accomplices managed to escape after a police encounter in Roshanwala police limits.
A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that SHO Roshanwala Umar Sarfraz on a tip-off conducted a raid in Chuta Balochwala to arrest a proclaimed offenders but the police party faced severe resistance as three outlaws opened indiscriminate firing on them.
The police also returned fire in self-defence near Saim Nehar (sewerage drain) as the accused had taken shelter in the bushes. During this encounter, one of the criminals received serious injuries due to the bullets fired by his own accomplices and fell down on the ground whereas his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene on a motorcycle when their colleague received severe bullet injuries.
The police tried to shift the injured outlaw to hospital but in vain as he breathed his last on the spot.
The killed criminal was identified as Elyas who was a proclaimed offender and wanted to the police in a number of cases. He was also involved in the killing a police ASI Ubaid Ullah some time ago.
The body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem while a special team was constituted to trace the escapees, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Tap Payments receives payment services licence from Central Bank of UAE
FNC showcases its experience during meetings of Secretaries-General of National ..
Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for smarter emergency, crisis respons ..
Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology explores collaborat ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence Minister
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 promotes innovation, internati ..
Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader
Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC cinemas on April 17
Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality into its academic programmes
Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia
ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, attract local, foreign direct i ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External Affairs Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Proclaimed offender killed in police encounter6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police to renovate all police stations across province6 minutes ago
-
Peshawar administration cracks down on cheating mafia in matric exams6 minutes ago
-
DG RDA directs to improve dengue control activities16 minutes ago
-
Performance of outsourced schools reviewed16 minutes ago
-
Early cotton sowing rises in Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker chairs Mini Hydel Power House Committee meeting16 minutes ago
-
Martyred SI Haroon Hayat laid to rest in Choa Syedan Shah16 minutes ago
-
Railway minister seeks plan for repair of engines16 minutes ago
-
Railway revises train timings16 minutes ago
-
RPO visits safe city project16 minutes ago
-
Five acre wheat crop burnt16 minutes ago