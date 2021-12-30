Proclaimed offender nabbed

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Sub-Inspector Saddar Alipur, Amjed javed on the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) from his residence in Saddar Alipur police limits here on Thursday.

According to a Police spokesman, the Sub-Inspector along with his team raided on a tip off to arrest a proclaimed offender named Muhammad Tayyab s/o Muhammad Nawaz under section 302.The accused had killed two persons.

Police had conducted several raids for his arrest.