UrduPoint.com

Proclaimed Offender Nabbed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 03:00 PM

Proclaimed offender nabbed

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Sub-Inspector Saddar Alipur, Amjed javed on the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) from his residence in Saddar Alipur police limits here on Thursday.

According to a Police spokesman, the Sub-Inspector along with his team raided on a tip off to arrest a proclaimed offender named Muhammad Tayyab s/o Muhammad Nawaz under section 302.The accused had killed two persons.

Police had conducted several raids for his arrest.

Related Topics

Police Po Alipur Saddar From

Recent Stories

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 1 ..

KPK retains prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 169-run win over Northern

17 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thur ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Thursday

2 minutes ago
 'Ode to the Modern Masters' continues at PNCA

'Ode to the Modern Masters' continues at PNCA

2 minutes ago
 India reports 13,154 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 13,154 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Pla ..

Muhammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year award

28 minutes ago
 Snow shrouds magical mountains of Malam Jabba

Snow shrouds magical mountains of Malam Jabba

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.