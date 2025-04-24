Open Menu

Proclaimed Offender Nabbed By ICT Police In Triple Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Proclaimed offender nabbed by ICT police in triple murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Sihala Police Station team on Thursday apprehended a proclaimed offender wanted by Jhelum Police in connection with a triple murder case.

An official told APP that the wanted criminal, Ehtesham-ul-Haq, was arrested during a targeted operation conducted by SHO Sihala Police Station along with his team.

He said the accused was found in possession of one SMG, a .30 bore pistol, a large quantity of ammunition, cash, and a dagger at the time of arrest.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, appreciated SP Sawan Zone Peri Gul Tareen and the entire police team for their successful operation in capturing the high-profile fugitive.

He said the accused would be challaned in court based on solid evidence and brought to justice accordingly.

APP/rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025

4 hours ago
 India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Wat ..

India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..

14 hours ago
 Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail

14 hours ago
 Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sid ..

Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

14 hours ago
 CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims fo ..

CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad

14 hours ago
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhta ..

Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage

14 hours ago
 Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation o ..

Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..

14 hours ago
 Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in ..

Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed

14 hours ago
 MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking ya ..

MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard

14 hours ago
 Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in ..

Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta

14 hours ago
 Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk ..

Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan