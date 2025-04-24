Proclaimed Offender Nabbed By ICT Police In Triple Murder Case
Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Sihala Police Station team on Thursday apprehended a proclaimed offender wanted by Jhelum Police in connection with a triple murder case.
An official told APP that the wanted criminal, Ehtesham-ul-Haq, was arrested during a targeted operation conducted by SHO Sihala Police Station along with his team.
He said the accused was found in possession of one SMG, a .30 bore pistol, a large quantity of ammunition, cash, and a dagger at the time of arrest.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, appreciated SP Sawan Zone Peri Gul Tareen and the entire police team for their successful operation in capturing the high-profile fugitive.
He said the accused would be challaned in court based on solid evidence and brought to justice accordingly.
APP/rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2025
India cannot take unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty: Federal Minister fo ..
Drug trafficker gets 9-year jail
Zimbabwe Air Chief calls on Air Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
CDA signs MoU to digitize financial system aims for cashless Islamabad
Welcome ceremony for newly admitted held at Bakhtawar Cadet Collage
Suspending Indus water treaty by India violation of Int’l laws: Minister for D ..
Obesity among youth causing early heart attacks in Pakistan: Dr Wajiha Javed
MoU signed for upgrading of Gadani shipbreaking yard
Allama Iqbal Literary Awards Ceremony organizes in Quetta
Pakistan to launch Sovereign Domestic Green Sukuk in May: Khurram Schehzad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Proclaimed offender nabbed by ICT police in triple murder case5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways generates Rs 13.547 bln by leasing land5 minutes ago
-
AC reviews ongoing anti-polio campaign in meeting15 minutes ago
-
HEC holds 3rd national workshop to align editorial practices with global standards15 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari annoyed over unsatisfactory progress of NTDC's ongoing projects25 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to improve Education sector's performance35 minutes ago
-
Railways land worth Rs 10 million retrieved35 minutes ago
-
AJK President condemns killing of innocent tourists in Pahalgam terrorists attack in IIOJK45 minutes ago
-
Framework agreement on Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan rail project soon: Dar45 minutes ago
-
Bandit with Rs. 500,000/- head money arrested1 hour ago
-
Zakat day observed:1 hour ago
-
Two outlaws killed in police encounter1 hour ago