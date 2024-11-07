Open Menu

Proclaimed Offender Netted In Taxila

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 11:38 PM

Proclaimed offender netted in Taxila

Taxila Police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case registered against him on June 13 this year

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Taxila Police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case registered against him on June 13 this year.

A police spokesman said that the suspect, identified as Abdul Kashif, along with his two other companions, shot dead a man identified as Ijaz after an exchange of hot words over some issue.

The spokesman said that the suspect went underground after killing the man and subsequently was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the respective court. Acting on human and digital intelligence, police traced the suspect and sent him behind bars, he said and added that two co-accused nominated in the FIR identified as Naqash and Waqar were already arrested.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Exchange Po Man Taxila June FIR Court

Recent Stories

Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communiti ..

Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..

8 minutes ago
 Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained

4 minutes ago
 Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's ..

Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting

1 minute ago
 Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova int ..

Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova into semis

1 minute ago
 Zelensky says 'unacceptable' to offer Putin conces ..

Zelensky says 'unacceptable' to offer Putin concessions on Ukraine

1 minute ago
 World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discu ..

World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discusses DEEP

8 minutes ago
Abdullah Hameed Gul attends dinner on invitation o ..

Abdullah Hameed Gul attends dinner on invitation of Iranian envoy

1 minute ago
 World number two Swiatek eliminated from WTA Final ..

World number two Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals group stage

58 seconds ago
 Saba Sadiq to visit Transgender Protection Centre

Saba Sadiq to visit Transgender Protection Centre

59 seconds ago
 "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program to alleviate housi ..

"Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program to alleviate housing woes for low-income familie ..

1 minute ago
 Mexico president says had 'very cordial' call with ..

Mexico president says had 'very cordial' call with Trump

1 minute ago
 Offering Putin Ukraine concessions 'unacceptable' ..

Offering Putin Ukraine concessions 'unacceptable' for Europe: Zelensky

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan