Proclaimed offender netted in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Taxila Police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case registered against him on June 13 this year.

A police spokesman said that the suspect, identified as Abdul Kashif, along with his two other companions, shot dead a man identified as Ijaz after an exchange of hot words over some issue.

The spokesman said that the suspect went underground after killing the man and subsequently was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the respective court. Acting on human and digital intelligence, police traced the suspect and sent him behind bars, he said and added that two co-accused nominated in the FIR identified as Naqash and Waqar were already arrested.