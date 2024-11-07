Proclaimed Offender Netted In Taxila
Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 11:38 PM
Taxila Police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case registered against him on June 13 this year
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Taxila Police on Thursday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case registered against him on June 13 this year.
A police spokesman said that the suspect, identified as Abdul Kashif, along with his two other companions, shot dead a man identified as Ijaz after an exchange of hot words over some issue.
The spokesman said that the suspect went underground after killing the man and subsequently was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the respective court. Acting on human and digital intelligence, police traced the suspect and sent him behind bars, he said and added that two co-accused nominated in the FIR identified as Naqash and Waqar were already arrested.
Recent Stories
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..
Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained
Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting
Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals, Krejcikova into semis
Zelensky says 'unacceptable' to offer Putin concessions on Ukraine
World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discusses DEEP
Abdullah Hameed Gul attends dinner on invitation of Iranian envoy
World number two Swiatek eliminated from WTA Finals group stage
Saba Sadiq to visit Transgender Protection Centre
"Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program to alleviate housing woes for low-income familie ..
Mexico president says had 'very cordial' call with Trump
Offering Putin Ukraine concessions 'unacceptable' for Europe: Zelensky
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at global stage in Baku8 minutes ago
-
Chairman PAEC heads Pakistan delegation in IAEA's World Fusion Energy Meeting1 minute ago
-
World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima, discusses DEEP8 minutes ago
-
Abdullah Hameed Gul attends dinner on invitation of Iranian envoy1 minute ago
-
Saba Sadiq to visit Transgender Protection Centre59 seconds ago
-
"Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program to alleviate housing woes for low-income families1 minute ago
-
HEC Sindh chairman for further improving quality of education56 minutes ago
-
Climate change poses significant challenge for underprivileged:Rubina Khalid56 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi grieves over loss of security personnel in S. Wazir ..1 hour ago
-
IHC summons jail chief over non-compliance of PTI founder meeting order1 hour ago
-
Govt. committed to end Pakistan’s isolation, bring economic stability: Danyal Ch1 hour ago
-
Pakistan commits to building community resilience against climate change: Romina1 hour ago