UrduPoint.com

Proclaimed Offender Of Murder Case Arrested

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 06:30 PM

Proclaimed offender of murder case arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Shah Shams police have apprehended a notorious proclaimed offender wanted to police in a murder case during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

According to police sources, as per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Shah Shams police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Rao Ali Hassan launched a crackdown against criminals.

The police team arrested a notorious proclaimed offender Sarwar Shah wanted to police in murder case. The criminal was nominated in the murder case of Safdar Ali who was tortured to death by the accused and other unknown outlaws.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal, police sources added.

Related Topics

Murder Police Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

1 hour ago
 17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

2 hours ago
 Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerc ..

Virtuzone launches MENA region’s first e-commerce accelerator programme

2 hours ago
 Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebration ..

Details of official UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations in Hatta revealed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.