Proclaimed offender of murder case arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Shah Shams police have apprehended a notorious proclaimed offender wanted to police in a murder case during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

According to police sources, as per directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Shah Shams police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Rao Ali Hassan launched a crackdown against criminals.

The police team arrested a notorious proclaimed offender Sarwar Shah wanted to police in murder case. The criminal was nominated in the murder case of Safdar Ali who was tortured to death by the accused and other unknown outlaws.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminal, police sources added.