Proclaimed offender wanted in attempt of murder case arrested

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Taxila police on Sunday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a case of murder attempt.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect identified as Waqas allegedly shot and injured Masood over some dispute last year and went underground. Later police declared him proclaimed offender (PO).

Police, acting on a tip off, raided at his hideout and arrested him.