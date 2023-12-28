Proclaimed offender wanted in double murder case arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a double murder.

According to a police spokesman, Chontra police conducted a raid and rounded up a PO Usman Khalil who killed two citizens Adnan and Numan over old enmity while Rafaqat was critically injured in firing.

A double murder case was registered in 2015 in Chontra police station. Police working on scientific lines managed to trace and net the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar appreciated the police team directed to arrest POs and other criminals wanted in different cases.