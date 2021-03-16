Proclaimed offender wanted in murder case arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a proclaimed offender from Yazman area who was wanted in a murder case.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, FIR of a murder case was lodged against the suspect at Yazman Police Station.

The accused, however, managed him hided for last years and later, he was declared as proclaimed offender under category "A". He was identified as Rehan.

Acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Yazman raided a house and took the suspect into custody who was shifted to police station. Further probe was underway.