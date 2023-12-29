Open Menu

Proclaimed Offender Wanted In Murder Case Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Proclaimed Offender wanted in murder case arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Police on Friday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Chontra police conducted a raid and rounded up a PO namely Muhammad Chand, wanted in a murder case of a citizen namely Rizwan, killed over old enmity.

A case on the complaint of the father of the victim was registered in Chontra Police Station in 2017.

Police working on scientific lines managed to trace and net the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar appreciated the police team and directed to arrest POs and other criminals wanted in different cases.

