Proclaimed Offender Wanted In Murder Case Held After Seven Years
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 03:57 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested a wanted proclaimed offender involved in killing of security guard some seven years ago while putting up resistance during a robbery bid.
Accused identified as Imran was put in A- category by police in its criminal record list.
In 2013, he was charged to have killed 70-year old security guard by a pistol at a place know as Damar Walla located near Pasco centre, police said.
The slain guard had put up strong resistance to foil robbery attempt.