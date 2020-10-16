UrduPoint.com
Proclaimed Offender Wanted In Murder Case Held After Seven Years

Fri 16th October 2020 | 03:57 PM

Proclaimed offender wanted in murder case held after seven years

Local police claimed to have arrested a wanted proclaimed offender involved in killing of security guard some seven years ago while putting up resistance during a robbery bid

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Local police claimed to have arrested a wanted proclaimed offender involved in killing of security guard some seven years ago while putting up resistance during a robbery bid.

Accused identified as Imran was put in A- category by police in its criminal record list.

In 2013, he was charged to have killed 70-year old security guard by a pistol at a place know as Damar Walla located near Pasco centre, police said.

The slain guard had put up strong resistance to foil robbery attempt.

