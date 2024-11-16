Proclaimed offender wanted in murder case netted by Taxila police

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Taxila police on Saturday arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case registered against him on June 13 this year.

A police spokesman has said that the suspect, identified as Amjad, along with his two other companions, shot dead a man identified as Ijaz after an exchange of hot words over some issue.

The spokesman also expressed that the suspect went underground after killing the man and subsequently was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the respective court. The spokesman further revealed that acting on human and digital intelligence, police traced the suspect and sent him behind bars. He further added that three other co-accused nominated in the FIR identified as Naqash, Kashif, and Waqar were already arrested.

