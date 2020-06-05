Proclaimed offender wanted in various cases arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have arrested a notorious proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in different cases to police here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a notorious proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in different cases to police here on Friday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza, the police party in the supervision of Sub-Inspector Nazma Mushtaq launched a crackdown against proclaimed offenders and arrested Ghulam Mustafa s/o Muhammad Ramzan.

The arrested PO was wanted to police in various heinous criminal cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes.

Police sources said that the arrested criminal was declared proclaimed offender about five years ago and declared in the "A" list.