UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Proclaimed Offender Wanted In Various Cases Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 05:08 PM

Proclaimed offender wanted in various cases arrested

Police have arrested a notorious proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in different cases to police here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a notorious proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in different cases to police here on Friday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza, the police party in the supervision of Sub-Inspector Nazma Mushtaq launched a crackdown against proclaimed offenders and arrested Ghulam Mustafa s/o Muhammad Ramzan.

The arrested PO was wanted to police in various heinous criminal cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes.

Police sources said that the arrested criminal was declared proclaimed offender about five years ago and declared in the "A" list.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Po Criminals

Recent Stories

PDMA formulates monsoon plan 2020

33 seconds ago

Nornickel CEO Says Company to Use Only Own Funds f ..

35 seconds ago

Prime Minister says economic stability, job creati ..

36 seconds ago

National Assembly offers Fateha for Munir Orakzai, ..

37 seconds ago

Pakistan targets Asian U-18, U-12 qualifiers to re ..

7 minutes ago

PTA further extends mobile device blocking deadlin ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.