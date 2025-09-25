Proclaimed offenders among eight held in search operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Dera police have arrested eight suspects, including proclaimed offenders, during a search and strike operation carried out in the limits of Dera Town police station.

According to police spokesman, the operation conducted on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, was led by SDPO Suburb Circle Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with SHO Muhammad Subtain Khan.

During the operation, dozens of houses in different areas were searched.

Those apprehended include Muhammad Ramzan son of Karim Bakhsh, Fayaz son of Sarfaraz, Zahidullah son of Saleem Shah and Habibullah son of Abdul Hameed.

The police also recovered a 30-bore pistol with six rounds from Fayaz son of Haqnawaz.

Additionally, three men — Muhammad Ashraf son of Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Rafiq son of Mushtaq, and Abdul Salam son of Rab Nawaz — were booked for violating the National Action Plan.

