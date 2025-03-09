Proclaimed offenders among seven held; drugs, illegal arms recovered in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Tank police have apprehended seven outlaws including proclaimed offenders recovering drugs, illegal arms and ammunition from their possession during a search and strike operation conducted in the limits of Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) police station.

According to police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan has issued directions for making all out efforts to eradicate crimes from the society.

Following these directives, a team of SMA police station led by SDPO City Circle Saleem Khan along with SHO Sher Afzal Khan conducted a search and strike operation in different localities.

During the operation, accused Maskeen son of Noor Muhammad was arrested with recovery of one pistol along with six cartridges, who was wanted to police multiple cases.

Similarly, two other absconders named Naik Muhammad son of Saada Mir and Bilal son of Afsar Khan were also arrested. Meanwhile, two absconders named Rafiq son of Ghulam Habib and Abdul Sattar son of Muhammad Afzal were also arrested.

Another accused named Rizwan son of Haqnawaz, who was wanted to police in theft case, was arrested with recovery of one solar plate and other items.

Furthermore, the police raided at house of absconder Tabarrak Hussain son of Elahi Bakhsh in Garah Baloch Khana Sikandar area. The absconder fled from the house while police recovered Kalashnikov along with 30 cartridges, one repeater and one 12-bore rifle.

In another operation, the same police arrested accused Jansher son of Sher Alam recovering 95 grams of hashish from him.