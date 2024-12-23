Open Menu

Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 09:56 PM

Attock Police have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in various cases on Monday.

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Attock Police have arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in various cases on Monday.

According to police spokesman, the crackdown launched against offenders declared by respective courts, has yielded positive results with multiple police stations contributing to the success.

Safeer Ahmed and Khanzada wanted in a dacoity case, in Hassanabdal, Asif Ali, a proclaimed offender and Muhammad Khalid wanted in multiple cases in New Airport, were taken into custody.

These arrests demonstrate the Attock Police's commitment to bringing fugitives to justice. The police spokesman confirmed that the arrested individuals have been sent behind bars marking a significant success in the ongoing crackdown against proclaimed offenders.

