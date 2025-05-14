Open Menu

Proclaimed Offenders Arrested In Crackdown

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Proclaimed offenders arrested in crackdown

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The police on Wednesday arrested 2 proclaimed offenders in a crackdown under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad Police Station.

The police spokesman said that the accused, namely Aslam and Asghar, were arrested during a raid which was carried out under the supervision of Station House Officer, Muhammad Younis Khan.

Meanwhile, in another raid, the same police arrested proclaimed offenders identified as Imran and Baber Hayat.

A police team arrested a proclaimed offender, namely Aftab Haider at the Inter-district Check post, Dajal and handed over the accused to Bhakkar Police.

The crackdown was launched on the directions of SDPO, Mankera, Nasir Mahmood, he added.

