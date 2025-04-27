Proclaimed Offenders Wanted In Murder Case Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) In a major breakthrough, Mansehra Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in a long-standing murder and attempted murder case, marking a significant success in the ongoing crackdown on criminal elements.
According to police officials, the arrests were made under the special directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara, Nasir Mahmood Satti, and the orders of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur. The accused had been absconding from the law for several years.
The suspects, Shabbir (son of Abdul Manan) and Abdul Manan (son of Muhammad Irfan), residents of Pangoory in the Lassan Nawab area, were wanted in connection with FIR No.
121/16 dated March 24, 2016, registered under sections 302 and 34 at Lassan Nawab Police Station.
Acting on a tip-off from a confidential source, a police team led by DSP Circle Phulra Mudassir Zia and SHO Lassan Nawab Akhtar Nawaz conducted a well-planned operation that led to the successful arrest of the fugitives.
Commending the police team’s performance, DPO Shafiullah Gandapur said that operations against proclaimed offenders and criminal elements will continue without discrimination. “No one will be allowed to escape the law,” he stated, reaffirming the department’s commitment to ensuring justice and maintaining law and order.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Modern diagnostic center to be established at Hilal-e-Ahmar Hospital: DC1 minute ago
-
SNGPL cuts off two meters1 minute ago
-
20 arrested for gambling1 minute ago
-
Dacoity accused arrested after 13 years2 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offenders wanted in murder case arrested2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for eliminating 54 terrorists in North Waziristan operation12 minutes ago
-
Lyallpur Art Festival held12 minutes ago
-
Overhauling drainage, sanitation system in Shah Alam tehsil completed22 minutes ago
-
ICHR-25 concludes with global experts pledging to advance health research22 minutes ago
-
Three accused killed in encounters32 minutes ago
-
Students urge authorities to help improve Jinnah Library42 minutes ago
-
WWB selects 17 labourers to undertake Hajj pilgrimage free-of-charge42 minutes ago