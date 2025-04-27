Proclaimed offenders wanted in murder case arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) In a major breakthrough, Mansehra Police have arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in a long-standing murder and attempted murder case, marking a significant success in the ongoing crackdown on criminal elements.

According to police officials, the arrests were made under the special directives of Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara, Nasir Mahmood Satti, and the orders of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur. The accused had been absconding from the law for several years.

The suspects, Shabbir (son of Abdul Manan) and Abdul Manan (son of Muhammad Irfan), residents of Pangoory in the Lassan Nawab area, were wanted in connection with FIR No.

121/16 dated March 24, 2016, registered under sections 302 and 34 at Lassan Nawab Police Station.

Acting on a tip-off from a confidential source, a police team led by DSP Circle Phulra Mudassir Zia and SHO Lassan Nawab Akhtar Nawaz conducted a well-planned operation that led to the successful arrest of the fugitives.

Commending the police team’s performance, DPO Shafiullah Gandapur said that operations against proclaimed offenders and criminal elements will continue without discrimination. “No one will be allowed to escape the law,” he stated, reaffirming the department’s commitment to ensuring justice and maintaining law and order.