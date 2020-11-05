UrduPoint.com
Proclamation Against Nusrat Shehbaz Displayed At Court Premises

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:23 PM

Proclamation against Nusrat Shehbaz displayed at court premises

A proclamation for declaring Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of the Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, an absconder in the money laundering and assets beyond means case has been displayed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) at accountability court's premises here

The proclamation would also be affixed at the residential address of the accused where she used to live.

On November 2, the court seized with the matter had ordered NAB to start the process under section 87 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to declare Nusrat Shehbaz an absconder for not attending the proceedings after dismissing her plea for permanent exemption from personal appearance in the case.

The proclamation required the accused to ensure her appearance before the court on the next hearing, November 11.

It further stated that the accused failed to appear in the court despite the issue of her non-bailable warrants.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB had filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif family before the accountability court in the money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Javeria Ali, Nisar Ahmad Ali, Ahmad Khan, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar, Haroon Yousaf Zai have been named as accused in the reference comprising of 55 volumes.

According to the reference, the whole family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.

