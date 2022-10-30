Procurement Committee sends purchase cases to MEPCO BoD for approval

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The Procurement and Disposal Committee of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) here on Sunday forwarded purchase cases to the board of Directors (BoD) for approval.

The Committee which met with Muhammad Nawazish Ali Pirzada in the Chair at MEPCO headquarters, was presented the agenda points for the purchase of materials by Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana.

The Committee forwarded the purchase cases of 10 kilometre PVC cable, 132KV ZM-60 and ZM I towers, 11 KV switchgear panels and 132KV line CTs to the Board of Directors for approval. Member of the Board Zafar Abbas participated in the meeting through video link while other members Engineer Fazlullah Durrani, General Manager Technical MEPCO Zafar Iqbal Gill, Director Information Technology Qaiser Abbas Naqvi and Company Secretary Sajid Yaqub Ansari were present in the meeting.