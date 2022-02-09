UrduPoint.com

Procurement To Be Made On Modern Terms, Conditions In PR: CEO

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Procurement to be made on modern terms, conditions in PR: CEO

All procurement in the Pakistan Railways will be made on purely modern terms and conditions to save time and money of the national exchequer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :All procurement in the Pakistan Railways will be made on purely modern terms and conditions to save time and money of the national exchequer.

These views were expressed by PR Chief Executive Officer Syed Mazhar Ali Shah during his visit to the PR General Store, Mughulpura here on Wednesday.

He said that the PR had great potential for the improvement.

He directed the General Store administration to make the inventory system on modern international lines and decrease the dead stock in the store. He instructed the administration to increase the rate of scrap disposal so that the revenue could be improved.

Earlier, the CEO was given briefing about the working and issues of the store depot and was informed that 24,000 ton scrap was present in the store.

He also visited the printing press where he directed to improve the paper and printing quality while latest printing machinery should be used.

Moreover, the CEO also directed the heads of different divisions to present performance report on daily basis as he wanted a clear change in the department.

>