Production of Soybean to help boost income of farmers: UAF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Intercropping of Soybean would not only add an edible high value crop but also help Pakistan to trim its imports, said UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi.

He was talking to farmers of the different districts who visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) agronomy farms and witnessed demonstration field of maize- soybean intercropping systems in spring season here on Thursday.

Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi said that the production of soybean which was a source of protein and oil would pave a way for not only increasing production but also boost up income of the farming community.

On the occasion, Prof Dr Shahzad Basra urged the farming community to adopt the latest agricultural practices that will not only increase productivity but also weed out poverty.

Later, Vice Chancellor Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi also inaugurated forest comprising Jantar, Moringa, Har Har, Neem, and Mulberry trees grown under urban Forest Innovative Technique. Muhammad Aftab Director Oil Seed Ayub Research, Parb CEO Dr Abid and Dr Khalid Shouq were also present.