Production Of Sugarcane, Rice Increase: FCA Told

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) here on Thursday was informed that the output of all major Kharif Crops including sugarcane, rice, oil seeds and pulses witnessed significant growth.

The FCA met here with Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam in chair and reviewed the progress of Kharif crops and set the production targets of Rabi crops.

The meeting was informed that area under sugarcane cultivation in Punjab increased by 20.68% as compared to last year, Sindh by 0.96%, Balochistan 3.37%, where as area under sugarcane in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decreased by 0.8%.

As compared to the previous year, sugarcane production in Punjab grew by 21.18%, in Sindh, it increased by 0.53%, KPK increased 0.14% and sugarcane production in Balochistan increased by 9.54%.

In addition, the area under rice cultivation in Punjab enhanced by 20.30% as compared to the previous year, in KPK increased by 0.25% and the area under rice in Balochistan increased by 1.77%, where as it was decreased in Sindh.

Meanwhile, rice production in Punjab witnessed 20.27% growth during the season, where as in Sindh it was decreased by 3.24%.

The rice production in KPK increased by 0.77% and rice production in Balochistan increased by 2% respectively.

The meeting was apprised that area under moong pulse cultivation grew by 22.54% as compared to previous year, where as peanut production in the country increased by 57.13%.

Speaking on the occasion, Fakhr Imam said that the Prime Minister, Imran Khan was giving special priority to agriculture, adding that acquisition of modern technology, supply of better seeds, balanced use of fertilizers could help achieve higher yields.

Our livestock sector is better, he said adding that production was better in paddy and sugarcane.

While cotton production was declining due to pink ball warm and white fly due to deficiencies in seed sector, he said adding that Punjab Seed Corporation was contributing only 3 to 5% of required seeds.

The minister further said that minimum support price of wheat would be decided in next week and fertilizer would be provided to farmers on subsidized.

Imam stressed the need for taking needful steps for increasing wheat production to tackle with the growing requirements of the commodity as well as to exports.

Secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Omar Hamid Khan said that the purpose of the meeting was to formulate a strategy for the production target of all crops.

We will bring the Prime Minister's agricultural vision into practice, he said adding that the responsibility of food security during this crisis lies with the federation and the provinces.

The Prime Minister's National Agricultural Emergency Program was an important program, he said adding that crop reporting services must have data and statistics should be recorded.

Omar said that a dashboard would be set up for authentic data collection and agro- zoning laws would be amended in collaboration with the provinces.

