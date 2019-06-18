'Production order is issued for political prisoners not looters': Malik Amin Aslam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said production order was issued for political prisoners and not the looters and plunderers

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House, Amin Aslam said those, for whom production orders were being sought, had been looting national exchequer ruthlessly in the past.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already announced to constitute a high-powered commission for probing Rs 24000 billion loans taken during the tenures of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Amin Aslam said both the parties should tell the nation about utility of the loans and details of the projects expenditure-wise.

The adviser said big fish were behind the bars and now it was the turn of small looters and plunderers who looted the money of poor people with both hands.

To a question, Amin Aslam said the people who were talking about launching protest on roads, would face failure as the masses were in favour of accountability of plunderers.

"We will not allow opposition to deliver speeches in the National Assembly because the opposition has not let us make speeches in the House," he added.