Production order of Zardari after legal opinion of Law Ministry: Speaker National Assembly

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday assured opposition that he would decide about the production order of President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari after getting legal opinion from Law Ministry

During session of the National Assembly, the Speaker was responding to the opposition legislators who were demanding that production orders of Asif Zardari and Saad Rafique should be issued at the earliest.

Opening debate on the budget at the floor of the house, Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif also urged the Speaker to order production of former President and MNA from Nawabshah Asif Zardari and Saad Rafique in the house, adding the Speaker had the discretion to issue production orders.

As Shehbaz Sharif was speaking, members of government and opposition benches stood up and shouted slogans to press their point of view.

The Speaker continued to urge both sides to let Shehbaz Sharif speak and keep order in the house.

"It is equal responsibility of government and opposition to run the house," he remarked.

After Speaker permitted PPP MNA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to speak, the legislator repeated his party's stance that Speaker should direct authorities to bring Asif Zardari to house. The PPP leader had been in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after cancellation of bail.

Amid the slogans of treasury members, Shehbaz Sharif could only manage to speak for few minutes. He criticized the economic performance of the government.

He recalled that the government of Pakistan Muslim League(N) generated 11000 megawatts of electricity to end long hours of loadshedding.

PMLN improved the economy and raised GDP growth from three percent to 5.8 percent despite the sit ins staged by opposition parties and conspiracies.

Our government reduced inflation to three percent, the lowest in 47 years, he added.

The assembly did not take up the agenda of laying of Assets Declaration Ordinance 2019 by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.