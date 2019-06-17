UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Production Order Of Zardari After Legal Opinion Of Law Ministry: Speaker National Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:00 PM

Production order of Zardari after legal opinion of Law Ministry: Speaker National Assembly

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday assured opposition that he would decide about the production order of President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari after getting legal opinion from Law Ministry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday assured opposition that he would decide about the production order of President Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari after getting legal opinion from Law Ministry.

During session of the National Assembly, the Speaker was responding to the opposition legislators who were demanding that production orders of Asif Zardari and Saad Rafique should be issued at the earliest.

Opening debate on the budget at the floor of the house, Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif also urged the Speaker to order production of former President and MNA from Nawabshah Asif Zardari and Saad Rafique in the house, adding the Speaker had the discretion to issue production orders.

As Shehbaz Sharif was speaking, members of government and opposition benches stood up and shouted slogans to press their point of view.

The Speaker continued to urge both sides to let Shehbaz Sharif speak and keep order in the house.

"It is equal responsibility of government and opposition to run the house," he remarked.

After Speaker permitted PPP MNA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to speak, the legislator repeated his party's stance that Speaker should direct authorities to bring Asif Zardari to house. The PPP leader had been in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after cancellation of bail.

Amid the slogans of treasury members, Shehbaz Sharif could only manage to speak for few minutes. He criticized the economic performance of the government.

He recalled that the government of Pakistan Muslim League(N) generated 11000 megawatts of electricity to end long hours of loadshedding.

PMLN improved the economy and raised GDP growth from three percent to 5.8 percent despite the sit ins staged by opposition parties and conspiracies.

Our government reduced inflation to three percent, the lowest in 47 years, he added.

The assembly did not take up the agenda of laying of Assets Declaration Ordinance 2019 by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Electricity Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Budget Nawabshah 2019 Muslim From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Commander People Liberation Army calls on COAS

5 minutes ago

NAB-EBM approves conducting eight inquiries

5 minutes ago

NATO Baltic Exercise Tests Game Changing Laser Min ..

5 minutes ago

NA body for early completion of left over Havalian ..

5 minutes ago

Ex-Iranian President Says Trump Not Entitled to Ma ..

11 minutes ago

FIEDMC SEZ taking lead by attracting local as well ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.