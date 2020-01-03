Production orders for four National Assembly members issued

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Friday issued production orders of four members of National Assembly.PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, and PPP Khursheed Shah will be brought to the National Assembly session today.

The political leaders are under NAB custody for their alleged involvement in corruption and assets beyond known sources.The National Assembly Secretariat has dispatched copies of production orders to the relevant departments.