UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Production Orders For Four National Assembly Members Issued

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 09:42 PM

Production orders for four National Assembly members issued

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Friday issued production orders of four members of National Assembly.PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, and PPP Khursheed Shah will be brought to the National Assembly session today

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Friday issued production orders of four members of National Assembly.PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, and PPP Khursheed Shah will be brought to the National Assembly session today.

The political leaders are under NAB custody for their alleged involvement in corruption and assets beyond known sources.The National Assembly Secretariat has dispatched copies of production orders to the relevant departments.

Related Topics

Corruption National Assembly National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Kashmiris to observe right to self determination D ..

2 minutes ago

UN chief says 'world cannot afford' another Gulf w ..

3 minutes ago

Residents protest for exemplary punishment of Umar ..

3 minutes ago

Jamaat-e-Islami not to support bill regarding COAS ..

3 minutes ago

AJK President seeks national, International youth' ..

22 minutes ago

Prime Minister to inaugurate Model Police Station ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.