Open Menu

Production Orders For Several Members Issued: Ayaz Sadiq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 11:09 PM

Production orders for several members issued: Ayaz Sadiq

Speaker of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq, on Monday said that he had issued production orders for several members, and they had been fully implemented

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq, on Monday said that he had issued production orders for several members, and they had been fully implemented.

The Speaker said that he had previously issued production orders for 11 members, yet accusations persisted regarding his failure to issue such orders.

He firmly said that if this behaviour continued, he would ensure strict adherence to the rules.

Speaker Sadiq also recalled that a decision had been made in the House Advisory Committee meeting to avoid raising points of order or quorum issues during the Question Hour.

Despite this, such issues continued to be raised. He clarified that under the rules, points of order could only be addressed after the completion of the Question Hour and the agenda. Nevertheless, he had been granting the floor for such matters.

However, he said that he would be compelled to strictly follow the rules.

APP/zah-qsr

Recent Stories

Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his ..

Dr. Akash Ansari brutally stabbed to death by his adopted son: SSP Hyderabad

8 minutes ago
 Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots

Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots

10 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB d ..

Sindh cabinet discusses ongoing projects with WB delegation

5 minutes ago
 Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework f ..

Masdar, TotalEnergies, EPointZero sign Framework for Action to drive clean energ ..

25 minutes ago
 Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for ..

Top international photojournalists in Sharjah for Xposure 2025

26 minutes ago
 FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears ..

FUUAST retired teachers be paid pensionary arrears without delay: Prof Tauseef

13 minutes ago
RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to ..

RTA unvels fourth-generation traditional Abras to enhance marine transport netwo ..

40 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates biggest edition of IDEX in Abu Dhabi

40 minutes ago
 Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Advis ..

Political dialogue is essence of democracy : Adviser

21 minutes ago
 Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slau ..

Secretary General, UBG emphasizes to complete slaughterhouse project

21 minutes ago
 Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition

Kamber police arrest docoit in injured condition

21 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautific ..

Commissioner reviews progress of repair, beautification of model roads

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan