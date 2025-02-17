Production orders for several members issued: Ayaz Sadiq

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Speaker of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq, on Monday said that he had issued production orders for several members, and they had been fully implemented.

The Speaker said that he had previously issued production orders for 11 members, yet accusations persisted regarding his failure to issue such orders.

He firmly said that if this behaviour continued, he would ensure strict adherence to the rules.

Speaker Sadiq also recalled that a decision had been made in the House Advisory Committee meeting to avoid raising points of order or quorum issues during the Question Hour.

Despite this, such issues continued to be raised. He clarified that under the rules, points of order could only be addressed after the completion of the Question Hour and the agenda. Nevertheless, he had been granting the floor for such matters.

However, he said that he would be compelled to strictly follow the rules.

