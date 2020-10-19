UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Production Orders Not Be Issued To Opposition Leaders: Dr Gill

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill Monday said the production orders would not be issued to the opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

The opposition parties were doing reprehensible and dirty politics to protect their looted national wealth and to halt the ongoing accountability process against their bigwigs, talking to a private news channel.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had lost its credibility as it had failed in gathering people for their second power show in Karachi metropolitan city.

The people were not supporting the convicted, looters and plunderers, those had gathered under banner of PDM to protect their vested interest.

Dr Shehbaz Gill said the opposition leaders were using black-mailing tactics to achieve national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), but they could not get it.

He said no patriot Pakistani would consider mock and attack on state-institutions as the armed forced had been rendering supreme sacrifices to protect the motherland.

