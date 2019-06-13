UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Production Orders Of Asif Zardari To Be Issued After Legal Consultation: National Assembly Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 09:54 PM

Production orders of Asif Zardari to be issued after legal consultation: National Assembly Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said production orders of Asif Ali Zardari would be issued after legal consultation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said production orders of Asif Ali Zardari would be issued after legal consultation.

Leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Mian Raza Rabbani, Syed Khurshid Shah and leader of Pakistan Muslim League(N) Syed Mushahid Hussain held a meeting with the Speaker National Assembly here and asked him to issue production order of Asif Ali Zardari.

Talking to PPP and PMLN leaders, the Speaker said he realized his status and responsibility and he was fulfilling his obligations.

He said assembly would be run according to rules and regulations, adding he was Speaker of the whole house and expressed determination that he would run the house according to rules and regulations.

He clarified that so far production orders of nobody were issued

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Raza Rabbani Mushahid Hussain Syed Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Koepka, Woods chase history as US Open tees off at ..

53 seconds ago

Rain washes out India-New Zealand World Cup match

55 seconds ago

NTDC to Adopt Modern Technology for Monitoring Tra ..

4 minutes ago

Operator of One of Tankers Attacked in Gulf of Oma ..

7 minutes ago

Trump Must Remove White House Aide for Illegal Pol ..

8 minutes ago

Govt taking revolutionary steps in health sector; ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.