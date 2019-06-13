Production orders of Asif Zardari to be issued after legal consultation: National Assembly Speaker

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said production orders of Asif Ali Zardari would be issued after legal consultation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said production orders of Asif Ali Zardari would be issued after legal consultation.

Leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Mian Raza Rabbani, Syed Khurshid Shah and leader of Pakistan Muslim League(N) Syed Mushahid Hussain held a meeting with the Speaker National Assembly here and asked him to issue production order of Asif Ali Zardari.

Talking to PPP and PMLN leaders, the Speaker said he realized his status and responsibility and he was fulfilling his obligations.

He said assembly would be run according to rules and regulations, adding he was Speaker of the whole house and expressed determination that he would run the house according to rules and regulations.

He clarified that so far production orders of nobody were issued