Production Orders Of Detained Members To Be Issued As Per Law: Speaker
Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday said the production orders of Members National Assembly from Waziristan would be issued as per law
Speaking in the National Assembly, the speaker said he had received an application on Saturday from the detained members and legal opinion had been sought in that regard.
"I assure the House that production orders of the detained members will be issued as per law," he added.
He said earlier the production orders of Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif and Saad Rafique were issued after consultation.