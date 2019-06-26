Production orders of MNAs Dawar, Wazir to be issued: Bilawal

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded the issuance of production orders of two detained Members of National Assembly Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir so that they can represent their people in budget session and give vote on the finance bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded the issuance of production orders of two detained Members of National Assembly Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir so that they can represent their people in budget session and give vote on the finance bill.

Speaking here in National Assembly on Wednesday, he demanded the Deputy Speaker National Assembly to issue production orders of two detained Members.

He said that Speaker of the National Assembly in past used the `Chair' to ensure democratic rights for the people and hoped for maintaining the same precedent in future.

Bilawal Bhutto appealed all the Members of National Assembly to stand with him on the stance of issuing production orders of two detained MNAs.

He hoped that Minister for Human Rights will also supplement his viewpoint on this issue.

Bilawal said the Speaker National Assembly has the power to issue their production orders. Speaker is free in his decision and both detained MNAs should not be denied to take part in the budget session and to take part in budget debate, he added.

Over his demand, the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said that legal aspects are being reviewed and decision will be made according to it. Bilawal said the Parliament is responsible for the rights of the people and stressed to ensure supremacy of the Parliament.

