Production Starts From New Oil And Gas Reserves In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) In an welcoming development, production has been started from newly discovered oil and gas reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to official sources on Friday, the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully started extracting oil and gas from newly discovered reserves in the province.
OGDCL has confirmed that production has begun from the Betani-2 well in the Samansak Field, located in Lakki Marwat.
The OGDCL had announced the discovery of these natural reserves on December 13, 2024.
In a letter to the stock market, the company revealed that the well is producing 8.5 MMSCF (Million Standard Cubic Feet) of natural gas per day along with 610 barrels of oil daily.
According to the letter, the extracted gas is being integrated into the SNGPL (Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited) system via the Betani Processing Plant. OGDCL holds 100% working interest in the Samansak Field.
This development is expected to bring economic and energy benefits to the country, with the public likely to experience its positive results soon.
Recent Stories
DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on education, culture, heritage
Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..
Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens
Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa
TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees
China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday
UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Development of agriculture, livestock sectors essential to tackle food crisis in future: Governor6 minutes ago
-
Progress on development schemes in south Punjab reviewed6 minutes ago
-
District Administration takes steps to improve health services6 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive in KP from Feb 3 amid stern security: Advisor6 minutes ago
-
NCGSA hosts spectacular observatory session, showcasing rare planetary alignment6 minutes ago
-
Teachers urged to adopt modern teaching techniques6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police foils tractor snatching attempt, recovered stolen vehicle6 minutes ago
-
Flowers business on rise with onset of spring in KP6 minutes ago
-
DC donates blood for thalassemia patients6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner expresses disappointment over delayed land acquisition for M-6 motorway7 minutes ago
-
Production starts from new oil and gas reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa7 minutes ago
-
District Officer P&D department chairs meeting of Vigilance Committee7 minutes ago