Production Starts From New Oil And Gas Reserves In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) In an welcoming development, production has been started from newly discovered oil and gas reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to official sources on Friday, the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully started extracting oil and gas from newly discovered reserves in the province.

OGDCL has confirmed that production has begun from the Betani-2 well in the Samansak Field, located in Lakki Marwat.

The OGDCL had announced the discovery of these natural reserves on December 13, 2024.

In a letter to the stock market, the company revealed that the well is producing 8.5 MMSCF (Million Standard Cubic Feet) of natural gas per day along with 610 barrels of oil daily.

According to the letter, the extracted gas is being integrated into the SNGPL (Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited) system via the Betani Processing Plant. OGDCL holds 100% working interest in the Samansak Field.

This development is expected to bring economic and energy benefits to the country, with the public likely to experience its positive results soon.

