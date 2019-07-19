UrduPoint.com
Production Unit Sealed; Rs 62000 Fine Imposed

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 03:12 PM

Production unit sealed; Rs 62000 fine imposed

Food safety team during checking sealed a 'Nimko' production unit and imposed fine on various outlets on violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :food safety team during checking sealed a 'Nimko' production unit and imposed fine on various outlets on violations.

According to official source here on Friday, the team conducted raid at various areas and sealed Nisar Khan Nimko production unit on use of substandard oil, non-provision of medicals of employees and poor cleanliness arrangements in the factory.

The team imposed a fine of Rs62,000 on various outlets on violation of set procedures and rules.

The team imposed fine of Rs17,000 on shopkeepers on different violation in district Jhang.

